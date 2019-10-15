× Chicago’s electric scooter pilot comes to an end

CHICAGO — Chicago’s electric scooters will finish their four-month trial run Tuesday.

The e-scooters have been used nearly 800,000 times, mostly outside of the Loop. That’s about 7,000 trips a day, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The scooters are operated by using a phone app, and typically cost $1 to unlock and 15-cents a minute to ride.

The city will now analyze safety and transportation results, to determine whether to launch a permanent e-scooter program.