Chicago’s electric scooter pilot comes to an end

Posted 9:14 AM, October 15, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Chicago’s electric scooters will finish their four-month trial run Tuesday.

The e-scooters have been used nearly 800,000 times, mostly outside of the Loop. That’s about 7,000 trips a day, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The scooters are operated by using a phone app, and typically cost $1 to unlock and 15-cents a minute to ride.

The city will now analyze safety and transportation results, to determine whether to launch a permanent e-scooter program.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.