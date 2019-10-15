Chicago police search for dumpster arsonist in Lincoln Park and Lakeview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a person who set a series of fires in dumpsters on the North Side.

Between 2 a.m. and 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, five dumpsters and a garage were set on fire in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods.

According to one of the homeowners on the 700 block of West Schubert, there had been a recycling bin in the alley which was filled with cardboard.

The homeowner did not want to be interviewed, but provided surveillance video from right before the fire. A man in a white cap is seen walking down the alleyway with something in his left hand. Seconds later, there are flames which then spread to the garage structure.

This incident was just one of five fires in over a two-hour span.

The situation had police all over the area responding to scenes and searching for the apparent serial arsonist.

The arsons were reported at:

a dumpster in the 700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue

a dumpster in the 600 block of West Diversey Parkway

a garage in the 700 block of West Schubert Avenue

two dumpsters in the the 500 block of West Wellington Avenue

a dumpster in the 2700 block of North Lehmann Court

Police said no one was injured, and the suspect was not in custody.

The police Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating all of the incidents, and searching for any other surveillance that may have clearer images of the offender.