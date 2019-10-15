× Chicago Park District to cancel programs, classes if SEIU strike commences

CHICAGO – The Chicago Teachers Union is not the only union preparing to strike on Thursday.

2,400 SEIU Local 73 employees plan to strike Thursday if a deal is not met with the Chicago Park District.

“Due to the severe workforce shortage a work stoppage would create – most regularly scheduled classes, programs and events will be cancelled until further notice,” the district said.

The Chicago Park District said they remain hopeful that an agreement with the union will be reached and a disruption of park services can be avoided.

Last time a CPS strike happened, the Chicago Park District offered many programs and areas for parents to drop off their children.

Those programs will not be available this time around, but the district is opening up 18 fieldhouses across the city should a SEIU Local 73 strike occur.

Patrons will be able to engage in drop-in and low-organized activities, including open gym and fitness center use, from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. on weekdays only.

“This contingency plan is the Chicago Park District’s best effort to provide resources in the event of a work stoppage by SEIU Local 73 employees,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent Michael Kelly. “The Park District remains committed to the communities we serve and putting Chicago’s children first.”

Non-staffed parks, the Chicago lakefront, playgrounds and outdoor nature areas will be open as usual.

Here’s a list of the fieldhouses that will be open from 2 p.m through 6 p.m. weekdays.