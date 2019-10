× Chicago-area rivers continue to fall – some flooding still in progress

Area-wide rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are falling. Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland. Minor Flooding is occurring on the Fox River north of Algonquin to south of Montgomery and the Rock River at Rockton. A Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Byron and Dixon on the Rock River and Russell on the Des Plaines River.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: