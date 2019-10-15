× Bears place defensive end Akiem Hicks on IR

LAKE FOREST – Another day, another member of the Bears was placed on Injured Reserve.

Today it’s one of the team’s best defenders – end Akiem Hicks – who goes on the list due to an elbow injury.

At the minimum, Hicks will miss the next eight weeks if he is designated to return. If not, he’ll miss the rest of the season. Hicks injured his elbow in the first quarter of the Bears’ 24-21 loss to the Raiders in London on October 6th.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2018, Hicks registered six tackle, six sacks, and a fumble recovery in three games for the Bears this season, having missed the Vikings game due injury. He’s the best Bears’ defensive lineman, and his loss for an extended period of time will be missed by a strong defensive unit.

Bilal Nichols, who has been out the last three games due to a broken hand, is expected to return for this week’s game against the Saints and likely starts in Hicks’ place.