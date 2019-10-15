× Aussie Mat Dash RallyRACER waterslide coming to Raging Waves in 2020

Illinois’ largest waterpark continues to grow.

Raging Waves in Yorkville is adding a new waterslide in 2020. Well, technically SIX waterslides.

Aussie Mat Dash is a Proslide RallyRACER attraction that allows six riders to race side-by-side through tunnels. The ride features RallyPOINTS technology that can actually time riders as they race through the slide to the bottom, adding another level of competition with your friends. Riders will also travel on their stomachs, heads facing forward in and out of tunnels, giving them moments to look over at fellow racers to see who is winning. The park released some video of what they ride will look like…

Aussie Mat Dash will be installed at the south end of Raging Waves, near The Boomerang and Cyclone. Riders will have to be 42-inches or above to hit the mats. This will be only the third attraction of its kind, just the second in the U.S. Here are some photos the park released….

I’ll have much more about this attraction as the park starts construction on my Coastin’ the Country podcast all offseason! If you haven’t been to Raging Waves, they’re located in Yorkville, Illinois on 58 acres. With this new addition, the park will have 32 water slides to go along with three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river and a wave pool. We put together a story on their wave pool earlier this summer…

You can find more information about Raging Waves below.

Raging Waves | Yorkville, IL | Adults and Children over 48 Inches, $34.99 and Children under 48 Inches, $19.99 | 630-882-6575 | ragingwaves.com