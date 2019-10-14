Tuesday’s scattered showers to usher strong “WNW” winds into area at night with 40 mph gusts & temps which struggle to reach 50 Wednesday; late week & weekend “warming” sets stage for powerful, wet fall storm early next week

Posted 11:22 PM, October 14, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.