× Bulls give a preview of their opening night starting lineup in a win over the Raptors

TORONTO – There is still about a week-and-a-half left before the start of the regular season, but it appears that Jim Boylen might have his lineup for October 23rd’s opening night against the Hornets.

That included the debut of the Bulls’ first round pick from last season, who saw his rookie season and this preseason cut short due to injury.

Wendell Carter Jr, who has dealt with a few minor ailments during training camp, finally got the chance to step on the court for the first time on Sunday in the Bulls’ fourth exhibition game against the Raptors in Toronto.

Carter was on the floor with Tomas Satoransky, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Otto Porter Jr to start the contest on Sunday, which looks like a possible preview of who will start out the opener against the Hornets in Charlotte.

The group was only on the floor for a few minutes, but their appearance together as a group for the first time was part of their best effort of the preseason so far in a 105-91 win over the defending NBA Champions.

It was a rusty return on offense for Carter, who made only 1-of-6 shots from the field and had just two points on the offensive end, But he did collect seven rebounds and a block in his time in while his fellow starters picked up the offense. LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points with Lauri Markkanen getting 15 points and Satoransky 12.

Rookie Coby White had 18 points off the bench on a heavy shooting night in which he went 6-for-16 from the floor, including 4-for-12 from behind the three-point line.

Boylen’s team has one more exhibition game left to go this season as they’ll take on the Hawks at the United Center on Thursday.