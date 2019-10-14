× Temperatures drop into the 30s area-wide – scattered frost this Monday morning

Weak high pressure overhead gave clear skies and light winds, allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s and the formation of spotty frost this Monday morning.

Lowest temperature at Chicago area airport locations was 30-degrees registered at Aurora/Sugar Grove and Rochelle. Closer in to the Chicago “heat island”, lows were more in the mid to upper 30s. Just north of the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, Burlington WI registered a low of 28 degrees.

Following is a list of area airport locations and low temperatures:

Location/low temp

Aurora/Sugar Grove….30

Rochelle….30

Sterling/Rock Falls….31

Freeport….31

Pontiac….33

Rockford….33

Schaumburg….34

Morris/Washburn….34

DeKalb….34

Waukegan….34

Peru/Ottawa….34

Lansing….35

Kankakee….35

DuPage/West Chicago….35

Romeoville/Lewis U…..36

O’Hare….37

Palwaukee/Wheeling….37

Joliet….38

Midway….39

Rensselaer IN….34

Valparaiso IN….38

Gary IN….39

Burlington WI….28

Kenosha WI….32

Janesville WI….32

Milwaukee WI….36