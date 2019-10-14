× Southwest plane evacuated at Midway Airport over mechanical issue

CHICAGO — A Southwest Airlines flight had to be evacuated when it arrived at Midway Airport Monday morning.

A Southwest spokesperson said the plane experienced a “hydraulic issue following landing.” The passengers on board had to deplane the aircraft on airstairs, and take buses to the terminal.

When the plane arrived from Austin, Texas, it turned off the runway and stopped short of approaching the terminal building, the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported, Chicago fire officials said.

Southwest said the aircraft has been removed from service pending maintenance review.