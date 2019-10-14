× Man charged with attempted murder following Cicero bowling ball attack

CICERO, Ill. — Police have arrested a man accused of throwing a bowling ball at another person’s head last month.

Demetrius Easton has been charged with attempted first degree murder after an investigation by Cicero police.

The incident happened Sept. 5 at Town Hall Bowl, in the 5000 block of West 25th Street, during a bowling event.

Police said a brawl had ensued among individuals when Easton threw a bowling ball at a man’s head, later identified as Damante Williams, 28, causing severe injury.

On Sunday, Calumet City officers pulled Easton over and noticed an active arrested warrant.

He was then transferred into the custody of Cicero police and charged with attempted first degree murder.