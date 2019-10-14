× Man, 66, charged with murder of 5 neighbors in Northwest Side condo building

CHICAGO —A man has been charged in a mass shooting that killed five people at a Northwest Side condominium complex.

Krysztof Marek, 66, has been charged with five felony counts of first degree murder, according to police.

Marek, a retired construction worker who had lived in the building on the 6700 block of West Irving Park for 15 years, attacked his neighbors with a handgun around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 61-year-old male, a 65 year-old-female, a 53 year-old-female, a 30-35 year-old-female, and a 40-45 year-old-male suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Marek is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.