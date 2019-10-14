× Lunchbreak: Vegan Coconut Cake

Matt Kerney, Executive Chef

Brass Heart

4662 N. Broadway

Chicago, Illinois, 60640

773-564-9680

http://www.brassheartrestaurant.com

Events:

Brass heart has a 9 + 12 course vegan and omnivore tasting menu: Wednesday – Saturday.

On Tuesday we feature a 6 course vegan and omnivore tasting menu at a lower price of $75 and $65.

Recipe:

Coconut Cake

Dry Mix:

4 cups All Purpose Flour

2 tablespoons Corn Starch

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 tablespoon Baking Powder

1/2 teaspoon salt Salt

3 cups Sugar

1/2 cup Shredded Coconut

Wet Mix:

1 1/2 cans Coconut Milk

1/2 cup Firm Tofu

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Vanilla Paste

6 drops Coconut Extract

3 limes zest

Method:

Preheat oven to 325.

Load dry mix into a stand mixer and mix until fully mixed.

In a blender, blend the wet mixture until smooth. Add wet mix to dry mix while mixer is turned on to 3 (low to medium). Mix until fully incorporated.

Line a 18×13 inch sheet tray with parchment paper and spray with non-stick spray.

Evenly pour the cake mixture over the pan and smooth out with a spatula. Tap the pan on the counter to even the mixture out across the pan.

Bake @ 325 F for 25 minutes or until a knife comes clean when piercing the center. Allow to cool for 30 minutes. Cut and serve with Sorbet.