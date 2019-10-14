Lunchbreak: Vegan Coconut Cake
Matt Kerney, Executive Chef
Brass Heart
4662 N. Broadway
Chicago, Illinois, 60640
773-564-9680
http://www.brassheartrestaurant.com
Events:
Brass heart has a 9 + 12 course vegan and omnivore tasting menu: Wednesday – Saturday.
On Tuesday we feature a 6 course vegan and omnivore tasting menu at a lower price of $75 and $65.
Recipe:
Coconut Cake
Dry Mix:
4 cups All Purpose Flour
2 tablespoons Corn Starch
1 teaspoon Baking Soda
1 tablespoon Baking Powder
1/2 teaspoon salt Salt
3 cups Sugar
1/2 cup Shredded Coconut
Wet Mix:
1 1/2 cans Coconut Milk
1/2 cup Firm Tofu
2 tablespoons Olive Oil
1 teaspoon Vanilla Paste
6 drops Coconut Extract
3 limes zest
Method:
Preheat oven to 325.
Load dry mix into a stand mixer and mix until fully mixed.
In a blender, blend the wet mixture until smooth. Add wet mix to dry mix while mixer is turned on to 3 (low to medium). Mix until fully incorporated.
Line a 18×13 inch sheet tray with parchment paper and spray with non-stick spray.
Evenly pour the cake mixture over the pan and smooth out with a spatula. Tap the pan on the counter to even the mixture out across the pan.
Bake @ 325 F for 25 minutes or until a knife comes clean when piercing the center. Allow to cool for 30 minutes. Cut and serve with Sorbet.