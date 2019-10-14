Kids try out for Jesse White Tumblers with dreams of becoming gymnasts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Kids dreaming to become young gymnasts had the chance to try out Sunday for the elite Jesse White Tumblers team.

Boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 16 tried out for the chance to join the world-famous team at the Jesse White Community Center on Chicago Avenue.

Some kids have been practicing for over 90 days to for a chance to join the official training program.

Parents patiently watched their children go through each round in the stands.

“From what I can see, he’s a lot better than me,” father Jedaune Mosely Sr. said. “He’s doing a lot better than I expected.

Coaches are looking not just for aptitude, but a good attitude.

“I just love doing flips,” said Jedaune Mosely Jr. “I can’t stop doing flips, ever.”

For decades now, more than 18,000 young people now call themselves alumni.

One of the biggest parts of making the team is how well the kids do in the classroom.

"You cannot continue to tumble if your grades aren’t up to par,” said Jesse White. “When you come to this world and you become successful you give back, but every day you have to do something good for someone.

Jedaune Mosely Jr. ended up making the team with flying colors.

“I feel good. Mosely Jr said. “I made the team and I’m feeling confident.”