Investigation launched by CPD after body left in street for over 3 hours

CHICAGO – Police are looking into why a victim’s body remained on the street for over three hours Monday after they were struck and killed.

At around 12:30 p.m., CPD was dispatched to the 2100 block of North Pulaski Road on the report of a pedestrian struck.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene after they were struck by a dump truck, police said.

The body reportedly remained on the street for over three hours.

Police said they’re looking into the incident and why the medical examiner or Chicago Fire Department didn’t respond.

Superintendent Johnson was briefed and is “very troubled by the circumstances,” according to Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi.

Guglielmi said Johnson ordered the chief of detectives to investigate why the victim remained on the scene for so long.

The driver of the dump truck was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk and failure to stop at a stop sign.