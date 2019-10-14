Henry Winkler Answers Viewer Questions and Talks About “Alien Superstar”

Henry Winkler is an Emmy- award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer who has created some of the most iconic TV roles, including the Fonz in Happy Days and Gene Cousineau in Barry.Alien Superstar is the launch of a new book series, co-written with his longtime writing partner Lin Oliver.The book features an alien, Buddy Burger, who leaves his home planet and crash lands on earth on the Universal Lot, where he is accidently cast on a television show (and as you can imagine, antics ensue…)The book is funny and highly illustrated – a perfect combination for readers of all levels and abilities. It touches on several themes, including accepting differences and the challenge of fitting in and finding your place. Kids will identify with Buddy feeling ‘other.’

 

