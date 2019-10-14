× Gary officer shoots knife-wielding man in Northwest Indiana

GARY, In. — A Gary officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife in Northwest Indiana, police said.

Officers were called to the GoLo gas station on the 4300 block of East Dunes Highway around 5:40 a.m. Monday, after reports of a man acting aggressively.

Upon arrival, officers came in contact with a man armed with a knife. The offender charged an officer, who then discharged his weapon and shot the man.

The offender was subdued and transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The officer was unharmed and no other injuries were reported.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.