Focus On Family: Chicago Parent Magazine’s ideas on what to do with your kids if CPS teachers go on strike

Although the schools, libraries and some park buildings will remain open, these ideas will be a fun way to get away from the strike and do something different during a school day.

Beverly Arts Center

Enjoy a fun day filled with a different activity every hour including visual arts, theater, music, dance and a movie on the big screen. Scholarships available.

https://beverlyartcenter.org/17/

2407 W. 111th St., Chicago

Chicago Fire Pitch Camp

Practice soccer skills, play soccer matches, have fun while learning to love the game outside and enjoy playing gaming inside.

http://fire-pitch.com/

3626 N. Talman Ave., Chicago

Green Explorers Club

Kids will explore sustainability through hands-on activities that demonstrate the importance of taking care of our planet. Each day of camp is tailored to provide students with a growing curiosity about the environment so that they grow into future engineers, artists, doctors, farmers, clothing designers, presidents, or whatever they want to be, they will have the basic tools they need to incorporate sustainability practices into their initiatives.

https://greenexplorersclub.com/

2150 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

Shedd Day Camp

Camp participants will have the opportunity to make scientific observations, learn about incredible animal adaptations, discover the diversity of aquatic life, and so much more. Whether they’re looking through a microscope or coming face-to-face with an animal at the aquarium, learners will walk away with a greater appreciation for nature.

https://www.sheddaquarium.org/

1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Home learning stations.

Don’t discount being creative at home. Jenny will share her ideas for setting up activity and learning stations at home to keep kids having fun while learning.