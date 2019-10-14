Cubs to interview Kapler, Espada for manager’s job

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Gabe Kapler #19 of the Philadelphia Phillies gives the thumbs up as he exchanges line ups with the Miami Marlins before a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 29, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 4-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs say they plan to interview former Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler and Houston bench coach Joe Espada this week about their managerial opening.

The Astros have an off day Monday ahead of Game 3 in the ALCS in New York on Tuesday. Kapler was fired last week after going 161-163 in two years with the Phillies.

The Cubs are searching for a successor to Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after Chicago missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014. At least four other candidates have spoken with the Cubs about the job: Joe Girardi, Mark Loretta, David Ross and Will Venable.

