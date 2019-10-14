Crews on scene of extra-alarm fire in Uptown

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are responding to an extra-alarm fire in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 800 block fo West Gunnison Street.

The building contains 13 residential units. All residents are said to have gotten out of the building safely.

Chicago fire officials said a battalion chief was injured when part of a ceiling collapsed. He was taken to the hospital and is alert and talking.

#CHICAGO (UPTOWN): Crews are on scene of a 2-ALARM fire @ on Gunnison St west of Marine Dr ⚠️ #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/4jImLsaOvI — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) October 14, 2019

WGN News is told the fire is within the walls of the 4-story structures.

Additional equipment has been requested to help battle the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.