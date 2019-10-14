Chicago Teachers Union to rally today as talks to avoid strike continue

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools are continuing talks Monday, in the hopes of reaching a deal before Thursday’s strike deadline.

The union is also holding a 2 p.m. rally at the Chicago Temple Building, followed by a march through downtown.

In an interview on WGN Morning News, CTU President Jesse Sharkey said he’s hopeful they’ll be able to reach a deal.

“We feel like we gave the mayor a path to get to a deal on Saturday,” he said. “The ball is very much in her court on this issue.”

Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson released a statement which reads, in part:

“We were pleased to see more progress at the negotiating table than at any time up to this point…We remain committed to getting a deal done that reflects our fundamental respect for teachers.”

