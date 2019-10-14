Chicago student-athletes and coaches discuss potential teachers strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —With less than a week left before the possible strike by Chicago teachers, student-athletes and coaches weigh in on the impact the strike would have on their season.

High school coaches and teachers, Andrew Ricks and Alvaro Perez, alongside student-athletes, Nermin Peskovic and Raphael De Santiago, joined our Morning News team to share personal takes on the looming strike and how the work stoppage would end the seasons of many student-athletes.

"We're trying to improve the environment for all the students in the city...unfortunately this is a byproduct of the situation," said Ricks.

Yet for seniors Peskovic and De Santiago, this might be their last chance to participate in high school athletics.

"We just won the PepsiCo [Showdown] and I'm really happy about that," said Peskovic. "I'd be really disappointed if all of a sudden we can't have the chance to win another trophy just because we're going on strike."

The strike deadline is this Thursday, October 17. The CTU is holding a rally Monday at 2 p.m. at the Chicago Temple Building, followed by a march through downtown.

