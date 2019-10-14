× Chicago-area rivers nearly steady or falling – some flooding continues

Almost area-wide rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are nearly steady or slowly falling. Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland. Minor Flooding is occurring on the Fox River north of Algonquin to south of Montgomery and on the Des Plaines River at Russell. A Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and Byron and Dixon on the Rock River.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: