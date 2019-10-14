× Blackhawks hope their fourth game is their first complete one of the season

CHICAGO – By no means is there a true sense of urgency for a team when they are only three games into an 82 game season. To put that much pressure early won’t work to start off a long journey.

But it’s safe to say that the Blackhawks might be a little more than eager to try and get into the win column for the first time in the 2019-2020 season after a disappointing first three outings of the season.

A fourth opportunity to crack into the win column comes Monday night when they host the Oilers at 7:30 PM at the United Center. They’ve had a few flashes of good moments over the first three games but they’ve only got a point to show for it and have yet to celebrate a win.

“We know there’s things we have to improve upon and Jeremy (Colliton) always talks about doing the right things over time and eventually you’ll get results,” said captain Jonathan Toews of the first three games. “I don’t know if we can say we’re doing things the right that we want to and we’re playing those complete games we want to right now.”

That would be an accurate statement, considering the Blackhawks had a reasonable shot at wins in their first two home contests of the season. After an opening day loss to the Flyers in which they never led, the team had an advantage against the Sharks four times on Thursday only to lose them all and eventually the game.

On Sunday, they raced out to a two-goal advantage on Winnipeg, but then watched as their offense cooled and the Jets forced overtime. That got the Blackhawks a point but a quick goal by the visitors put them quickly at 0-2-1 on the season, showing the team’s inability so far to put a full effort together.

“It’s about playing a full 60 minutes,” said forward Andrew Shaw. “I think we took some periods of the game off; in the second period we weren’t our best, and gave them a chance to get back in the game.”

Which has also kept his Blackhawks team from celebrating a win so far this season.