Blackhawks great Eddie Olczyk opens up about cancer battle in new book

Posted 11:25 AM, October 14, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks legend Eddie Olczyk did not let his fight with cancer keep him from doing what he loved at the hockey rink or the race track. Now, he's sharing his story of perseverance in his new book "Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life."

In 2017, Olczyk, 52, was diagnosed with colon cancer and went through treatment for the disease, including surgery and chemotherapy.

Olczyk's memoir is on sale now. Plus, you can meet Olczyk at a couple book signings at 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville, and 12 p.m. Saturday at Costco in Schaumburg.

