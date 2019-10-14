Around Town gets a sneak peek of the new exhibit, ‘Stay Tuned: Rock on TV,’ at the Museum of Broadcast Communications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From The Ed Sullivan Show to The Voice, rock and roll has shaped television (and vice versa). Stay Tuned: Rock on TV is a special exhibit that tells the story of how TV launched rock’s iconic stars, brought them into people's homes, kept them in the spotlight and connected them to everyone with music and visual imagery.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock and television exploded on to the scene in the 1940's, with TV going to for the safe, commercial

audience and rock and roll offering a loud, anti-establishment alternative. By the 1960's, the growing teen market

and youth culture became too big for TV to ignore. The exhibit brings archival footage, original artifacts and new

interviews together to create a fun, inter-generational experience that

connects the early days of rock and TV to their ongoing evolution. Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Museum of Broadcast Communications:

360 N. State St.

Chicago, IL 60654

Museum.TV