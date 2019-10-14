Another surge of cold air Wednesday

A cold front will be approaching our area from the west Tuesday, preceded by clouds and scattered showers—temps rising into the lower 60s. However, as the front moves east of our area, winds will turn sharply to the NW and strengthen overnight. Winds gusting in excess of 35 mph will pull much colder Canadian-source air into our area Wednesday—highs probably not warming out of the 40s.

The upper air pattern will change radically toward the end of the week with a southwesterly jet stream pulling much warmer and moist air into our area over the weekend. The temperatures should warm into the 60s beginning Friday and then continue mild through the weekend, restricted somewhat by increasing cloudiness and showers. Heavier rains the first part of next week could cause more flooding problems on area rivers.