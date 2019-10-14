× 22-year-old man shot Monday by Waukegan police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 22-year-old man was shot by a Waukegan police officer Monday after almost striking the officer in his vehicle, police said.

Just after 5:45 p.m., an off-duty Waukegan officer, in uniform, was approached by a citizen about a suspicious vehicle, parked in an apartment lot in the 2200 block of North Butrick Street.

Police said as the officer began to investigate, the vehicle sped off almost striking the officer.

The officer then fired his pistol, striking the man at least once.

The suspect, 22, of Waukegan, is in custody. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The officer was taken to the hospital for a precautionary exam and released. Waukegan police said he is a 18-year veteran of the force.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.