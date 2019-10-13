Suburban auto show helps car lovers take a drive down memory lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — There’s nothing like a trip down memory lane, especially when you're sitting in the passenger seat of a classic Rolls-Royce.

Lake Forest residents got a look at America's history on the roads and some truly classic cars during the Then and Now Auto Show Sunday.

“Well part of it is they’re beautiful. They’re interesting mechanics, and they’re a blast to drive,” David Watts said of his 1924 Rolls Royce.

And if you think their tires don’t see pavement, you’re dead wrong. They love the road just as much as the guys behind the wheel.

“I’ve driven this car from Chicago to California. I’ve driven it over the Alps in Switzerland. We’ve taken it through the Highlands of Scotland," Watts said.

Watts takes pride in restoring, owning and driving the classic cars. He was one of the dozens of owners at Sunday's show at the Lake Forest train station.

Cared for impeccably, the cars are in pristine condition. But the stories behind the cars are even more interesting than the cars themselves.

“This car was running back and forth, took kids to the train station, to the airport, and that camp is still in business today and it’s one of the oldest camps in the United States west of the Allegheny,” said Mike Grutza, telling the story of his 1948 Plymouth Special Deluxe Wagon.