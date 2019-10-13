× Shorewood man struck, killed outside his vehicle on I-57

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was struck and killed early Sunday morning on I-57 near Kedzie Avenue.

Just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police were dispatched to southbound I-57 at Kedzie on the report of a serious crash.

When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Jesse Walker, of Shorewood, suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

Police believe Walker was standing outside his vehicle on the left shoulder when a car traveling in the middle lane lost control and struck him.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.