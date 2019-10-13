Police: 2 passengers disarm man with gun on blue line

CHICAGO — Two blue line passengers are credited with disarming a man with a gun Sunday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., police were called to the Cumberland blue line, located in the 5800 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Police said a man was asking for change on the train when he brandished a gun in front of passengers.

Two men, a 48-year-old and a 54-year-old, saw what was happening and were able to disarm the man, police said. They reportedly held him down until officers arrived.

