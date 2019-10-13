Over 45,000 runners take on 42nd annual Chicago Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The 42nd annual Chicago Marathon is off and running.

1.7 million people are expected to cheer on over 45,000 runners this year.

Along the race, there are 20 aid stations, 48,000 gallons of Gatorade and 60,000 gallons of water.

12,000 race day volunteers make it all possible.

"It’s fabulous to see the city of Chicago come out to come for its runners,” volunteer Bets Lillo said. “We will have over a million people out watching 45,000 people race."

Near 30 percent of the runners say they traveled to Chicago internationally for the race.

The 42nd annual marathon is always a big win for Chicago tourism. Last year, the race brought in a record-breaking $378 million into the city’s economy. It was a $40 million increase from 2017.

The 26.2 miles it takes to finish the marathon spans through 29 of the city’s neighborhoods.