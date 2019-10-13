× Most Chicago area rivers falling, but flooding continues

Segments of rivers across northern sections of the Chicago area remain in flood, but are falling slowly. Rivers in southernmost sections continue a slow rise, but will be steadying-off.

Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Fox River at Algonquin with minor flooding at Montgomery on the Fox River, and Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River. A Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Byron and Dixon on the Rock River.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: