How NASA sold the American public on space, going to the moon

In a speech to Congress in May of 1961, President Kennedy set the goal of landing a man on the moon. It was indeed a bold goal.

But how did the American public get sold on the idea? After all, going to space, and the moon, was an expensive proposition. So NASA embarked on a revolutionary sales pitch.

In this Backstory, Larry Potash looks at the pitch to the public.

