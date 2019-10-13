× Frost Advisory Chicago area-wide early Monday morning

A Frost Advisory for a potential killing frost/freezing temperatures is in effect for northern Illinois into northwest Indiana including all of the Chicago area early Monday morning. Clearing skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop out of the 40s into the 30s after midnight with readings falling into the lower 30s by sunrise, causing the likelihood of a widespread frost across our area.

Note on the map below the Frost Advisory is also in effect farther north in southeastern Wisconsin, and across central Illinois into central Indiana (light blue-shaded area).