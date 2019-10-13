Fifth victim dies after shooting rampage in Northwest Side condo building, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A fifth person is dead Sunday after a horrific rampage shooting inside a Northwest Side condo building Saturday night.

According to police, a 67-year old retired construction worker who had lived in the building on the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road for 15 years targeted the victims as he opened fire inside two apartments around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“When he walked into that neighbor’s apartment, there were four people at the table eating dinner. For reasons we don’t yet know, he opened fire on all four of those individuals, killing them all,” said CPD First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio.

After that, police say the suspect then went up to a third floor apartment and shot another woman, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died Sunday.

Police said all the victims are in their 40's. The suspect was taken into custody after police arrived.

Alina Ratyniak and her neighbors paused for a moment in front of memorial crosses now standing in front of the building where five of their neighbors were shot and killed, allegedly by another of neighbor.

“This is very quiet and good street, good area for families,” neighbor Alina Ratyniak said.

Officers remain on the scene Sunday, conducting interviews with neighbors, looking for clues, and trying to identify a possible motive for the shootings. The suspect is currently in police custody, but police have not announced any charges

Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a statement about the mass shooting on social media, calling it “devastating and almost unfathomable.”

Victim’s advocate Andrew Holmes is working with the one surviving member of the family killed eating dinner,

“Just a whole family, from the mother to step father, grandmother, step grandfather, there’s a 21-year-old who lost a complete family,” victim's advocate Andrew Holmes said.

The property manager of the condo building said the suspect may have been under financial pressure and facing foreclosure. He said the suspect had tense interactions with other neighbors in recent days.

“This is some kind of confrontation that may have been going on for a while that led up to this, the detectives are still in the preliminary on this," victim's advocate Andrew Holmes said.

Area north detectives are investigating and police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The suspect could be charged tonight or tomorrow morning.