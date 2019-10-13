× CPD looking for man accused of exposing himself to juvenile

CHICAGO — Detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for public indecency.

Just after 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 24, police said a juvenile was walking to school in the 4600 block of West Harrison Avenue on the West Side.

A man approached the juvenile in a silver Chevy 4-door vehicle and began making conversation.

During the conversation, police said the man exposed his genitals and touched himself inappropriately.

The juvenile was able to take a picture of the man before he fled westbound on Harrison Avenue in his vehicle.

Police describe the man as a black male, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a red sweater. His height and weight is unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police at 312-744-8200.