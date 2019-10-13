CPD looking for man accused of exposing himself to juvenile

Posted 1:18 PM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:25PM, October 13, 2019

CHICAGO — Detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for public indecency.

Just after 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 24, police said a juvenile was walking to school in the 4600 block of West Harrison Avenue on the West Side.

A man approached the juvenile in a silver Chevy 4-door vehicle and began making conversation.

During the conversation, police said the man exposed his genitals and touched himself inappropriately.

The juvenile was able to take a picture of the man before he fled westbound on Harrison Avenue in his vehicle.

Police describe the man as a black male, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a red sweater. His height and weight is unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police at 312-744-8200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.