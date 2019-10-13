Chicago’s secret Cold War history is hidden in plain sight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before the Cold War’s race for space, we had our eyes on the skies for a different reason: wondering if the Soviets would send bombers through U.S. airspace.

It’s a story that’s becoming more distant with each passing day, but one Chicagoland veteran is sifting through the remnants of that era — missile silos hidden in plain sight — to teach a new generation lessons from the Cold War.

Larry Potash has the Backstory.

Starting Monday morning, you can listen to this story on the “Backstory with Larry Potash” podcast in the player below. Get it delivered to you by subscribing to Backstory on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.