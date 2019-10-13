Chicago ‘Hamilton’ star’s daughter dies after battle with brain disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The family of Chicago's "Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes shared heartbreaking news Sunday after his daughter Adelaide Grace died just shy of her fourth birthday.

Kelly Cervantes shared the news about their daughter on social media, posting a black-and-white photo of her bedroom, writing in part, "the machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning..."

The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in my arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after 💔💜 pic.twitter.com/bf46YCODM7 — Kelly Cervantes (@KellyGC411) October 13, 2019

The little girl suffered from epilepsy and an undiagnosed neurological condition that Kelly Cervantes said was causing her brain to deteriorate, and entered hospice care last week.

"There is no cure and no way to reverse it, her brain is deteriorating and we can’t stop it," Kelly wrote in her blog.

Just a reminder that while hospice seriously sucks some pretty beautiful things can come out of it ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/u5XzBAdBke — Kelly Cervantes (@KellyGC411) October 3, 2019

Both Kelly and Miguel have been very active in raising awareness and support for epilepsy organizations like Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) while opening up about their own story.

“No child should have to suffer this way. No parent should have to sit by helplessly and simply watch as epilepsy takes a devastating toll on their child," CURE said in a statement.

Miguel will take a short break from his leading role in "Hamilton."