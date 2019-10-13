× Bears likely to put Kyle Long on Injured Reserve: Report

LAKE FOREST – He’s a player that has spanned three different Bears’ eras since being selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

In that time, he was the rock of some tough seasons for the team and was selected to a couple of Pro Bowls. But injuries since 2016 have slowed the guard since and now it appears that he will miss, at the very least, a majority of 2019 season

The #Bears are likely to place standout OL Kyle Long on Injured Reserve, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The team’s O-line has struggled and they make a major move based on health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2019

Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Long is likely to be placed on Injured Reserve this week after struggling during much of the start of the 2019 season. The Bears have yet to confirm the move as they have they are on the bye week before returning to practice on Monday for their game against the Saints on October 20th.

The 20th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Long was the model of consistency in his first three seasons with the Bears, starting in 47 of 48 games. He was named to the Pro Bowl all three years and did so in 2015 after being moved to tackle due to injuries on the line.

Then in 2016, injury problems crept in. The guard suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder yet managed to keep playing. A strained triceps then a serious ankle injury ended his season after just eight games. Long then dealt with another set of injuries in 2017 and was eventually placed on IR late in the season after playing ten games.

A foot injury in October of last season limited Long to just eight games in the 2018 season, though he did return for the season finale against the Vikings along with the Wild Card playoff game against the Eagles.

Long played and started in four of the five games this season, missing the Vikings game with a hip injury.