A windy weekend; wet 2019 trend continues into October
-
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
-
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
-
Mild, dry weather into Friday, then a big change
-
The hunt for wet October—the floods of early October, 1954
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
-
Shocking satellite images show Grand Bahama Island before and after Hurricane Dorian’s wrath
-
Windy and cold weekend
-
Windy weekend with rain, then a warmup
-
Tracking Tropical Depression Imelda’s wet impact this weekend
-
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
-
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
September’s warmth expected to continue much of October
-
Brief temp/humidity surge Thursday to support 40-50% coverage late day t-storms; sun’s return Friday precedes cool, wet start to Labor Day weekend Sat; Dorian headed for “major” hurricane status prompting Florida “State of Emergency”