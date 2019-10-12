Woman, 23, shot in the face in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman was shot in the face in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to police.

The woman was a passenger in a car in the 1700 block of West 51st Street around 1:50 a.m. Saturday when an unknown man walking nearby fired a shot striking her in the face.

The driver drove to a fire station in the 2200 block of West 51st Street where the woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one was taken into custody.

