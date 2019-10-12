× Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman arrested at O’Hare — again

CHICAGO — Serial stowaway, Marilyn Hartman, was arrested once again at a Chicago airport.

Police saw the 67-year-old inside Chicago O’Hare International Airport just after 10 p.m. Friday night trying to move TSA lane dividers in an attempt to get around security.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Hartman has a long history of sneaking onto airline flights across America.

She was given probation earlier this year, after sneaking on a flight to London without a ticket.

Charges are pending.