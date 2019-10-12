Saturday is coldest morning since May 4

Posted 8:44 AM, October 12, 2019

CHICAGO — Saturday was the coldest day in Chicago since May 4.

Parts of the area were under a freeze warning as temps took a dive to the 30s.

Temperatures peaked in the 60s across the Chicago area Friday morning, and then begin to fall, as a strong cold front moved east through northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana.

Temps in the area were 30 degrees colder Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. than Friday around the same time.

The last time the city saw temperatures this cold was May 4 and before that it was on April 28.

 

Some areas were under a Freeze Warning including Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, LaSalle, Boone, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, and Kendall Counties.

