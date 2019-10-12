× Police: 11 hospitalized after car strikes group on hayride in Plano

PLANO, Ill. — 11 people have been sent to the hospital Saturday night after a car struck a group of people on a hayride, police said.

Just after 6:15 p.m., the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Blackhawk Road and Fox River Drive.

Police said 14 passengers on a hayride were struck by a car that overturned.

11 people were transported to the hospital. Three are reportedly in serious condition, five are in fair condition, three are in good condition and three others were treated at the scene, police said.

No children were reportedly injured.