Man in critical condition following Ingleside motorcycle crash

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A man is in critical condition following motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Ingleside.

Just before 1:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Rollins Road and Wilson Road on the report of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, they found a man, 48, of Ingleside, critically injured in the roadway. Police believe the motorcycle, a 2011 Harley Davidson Street Glide, was traveling southbound on Wilson Road.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Harley-Davidson entered the intersection on a red light, while a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a man, 67, of Ingleside, was traveling westbound on Rollins Road through the intersection.

The Harley-Davidson reportedly struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.