Chicago top cop addresses criticism since Laquan McDonald IG report

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson has come under some fire for his involvement in the Laquan McDonald case before the video was publicly released.

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus and the Chicago Police Department were scheduled to hold a press conference Saturday at 8 a.m. at police headquarters to address criticism of the top cop since the release of the inspector general’s report on Wednesday.

A number of alderman said they’ve lost trust in Johnson due to his role in the investigation.

In in 2014, Johnson was an area deputy chief and he was among those to immediately view the dashcam video of McDonald’s final moments.

The teen was shot sixteen times by former Officer Jason Van Dyke who is now imprisoned after conviction for second degree murder.

The inspector general’s report criticized Johnson for going along with other top police officials in concluding that the shooting was justified and that Van Dyke’s use of deadly force was necessary because McDonald posed a threat.

A spokesman for superintendent claims there are misconceptions about Johnson’s role at the time.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued the following statement:

“I have full faith and confidence in Eddie Johnson as the leader of the Chicago Police Department. Over the years, I have spoken at length with Superintendent Johnson about the shooting of Laquan McDonald, the police response that night and the days after. Based on these discussions and my knowledge from other sources, there is nothing that gives me pause about the Superintendent’s conduct related to that tragic event. To the contrary, from a beat officer to leading the Chicago Police Department, Superintendent Johnson has been a champion for real, lasting police reform in Chicago over the past 31 years — and remains so to this day. Under his leadership, the Chicago Police Department has taken critical steps forward to improve transparency, drive changes set forward in the consent decree, and, most importantly, ensure police accountability department-wide while rebuilding the trust between the police and the community they serve. I stand fully behind the Superintendent as we work toward our shared goal of building safer and stronger neighborhoods across the city.”