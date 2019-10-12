Blackhawks assign rookie Kirby Dach to Rockford for conditioning

CHICAGO — The third overall pick from this summer’s NHL draft is headed to Rockford following a concussion.

The Blackhawks announced Saturday that Dach has been optioned to Rockford for conditioning purposes.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta native can spend up to 14 days on the Ice Hogs during his conditioning stint.

Dach produced 73 points in 62 games for the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL last season.

Hoping for their first victory of the year, the Blackhawks take on Winnipeg tonight at the United Center.

