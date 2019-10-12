× Authorities: 5 shot, all in critical condition following shooting on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Five people are in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night on the Northwest Side

Just before 5:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road on the report of a shooting.

Chicago fire confirmed five people were shot. They are all reportedly in critical condition. Authorities say three were transported in grave condition.

Two victims were transported to Masonic, two were transported to Lutheran and one victim was transported to Loyola.

At this time, it is not known if a suspect is in custody.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.