× After Friday’s widespread rains, most Chicago area rivers back on the rise

The wide band of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms associated with the cold front that moved through our area Friday produced substantial rains in the 1 to 2-inch range at many locations – Plainfield reported a storm total 2.32-inches. Several rivers were already in flood where the additional runoff will cause a little higher and extended period of flood.

Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Fox River at Algonquin with minor flooding at Byron on the Rock River, Montgomery on the Fox River, and Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River. A Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Lincolnshire and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River and LaSalle on the Illinois River.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: